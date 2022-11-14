JUST IN
Investors react positively to LIC's strong September quarter results
Business Standard

GMR Airports Infra posts Rs 546 cr Q2 standalone loss on higher expenses

The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 405.16 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

However, the total expenses jumped to Rs 41.94 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 27.09 crore in the year-ago period

GMR Airports Infrastructure on Monday posted a standalone comprehensive loss of Rs 546.14 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had a total comprehensive income of Rs 405.16 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

These figures include net loss on fair valuation through other comprehensive income of equity securities.

On the standalone basis, the company's losses from continuing operations narrowed to Rs 15.60 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The loss from continuing operations stood at Rs 26.73 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Airports Infrastructure's total income stood at Rs 26.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022, higher than Rs 0.36 crore registered in the same period a year ago.

However, the total expenses jumped to Rs 41.94 crore in the latest quarter under review from Rs 27.09 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had demerged its non-airport business and later the name was changed to GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd to reflect it being an airport holding company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 20:57 IST

