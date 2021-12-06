German firm to set up Rs 1,500-cr manufacturing facility in Telangana

:



government and Germany-based Liteauto GmbH on Monday entered into an MoU (memorandum of understanding) under which the latter would invest Rs 1,500 crore in the State to establish an advanced design and manufacturing facility.

According to IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao's official Facebook post, the facility would provide direct employment to more than 9,000 people and potentially create about 18,000 indirect employment opportunities in the State.

The facility would manufacture magnesium products for cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers in both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) segments.

In the presence of Rama Rao and German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner, the government and Liteauto GmbH entered into the MoU.

