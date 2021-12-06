HCL Tech says to hire 12,000, including 2,000 freshers, in US over 5 years

-
ALSO READ
IT firms set to slash 3 mn jobs by 2022 due to automation, says Report
IBM to set up software lab in Kerala; CM hails decision
Here's how to update your Apple devices to correct security flaw
Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order: Report
Saas startups firming up plans for IPOs to raise capital from market
-
Indian software services exporter HCL Technologies said on Monday it will create 12,000 new jobs in the United States through the next five years as part of a plan to shore up business and enhance client support in a key growth market.
Nearly 2,000 of the new jobs will go to college graduates over the next three years, HCL said, adding that the company will focus its U.S. recruitment drive on seven states including North Carolina, Texas and Connecticut.
Hiring will be done across roles including in IT consulting, cloud, data analytics and digital engineering.
"It's essentially becoming a global delivery centre network and in that scheme of things (being) in the local geography, customer proximity from the point of view of time zone becomes an important aspect of how we plan our delivery," Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at HCL America Inc, told Reuters ahead of the announcement.
India's $190 billion IT services industry, led by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, has long used H1-B skilled worker visas to fly computer engineers to the United States, its largest overseas market, temporarily to service clients.
But most companies began recruiting more heavily in the United States and some sped up acquisitions due to former U.S. president Donald Trump's protectionist technology visa policies.
HCL has not made any "strategic shift" in terms of its H1-B dependence, Sundarajan said, adding that the company's H1-B visa applications were among the lowest for India-based companies.
HCL last month said it opened a delivery centre in Hartford, Connecticut to service industrial tools maker Stanley Black & Decker.
The Indian company said at the time it planned to use this centre for clients in other industries including in aerospace and defence, insurance, life sciences and health care.
HCL employs more than 187,000 people globally.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU