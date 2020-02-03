Bidar airport to be operationlised under UDAN scheme in Karnataka

Hyderabad International Airport Limited(GHIAL) has signed the concession agreement to the commission, operationalise and maintain the civilian enclave at the Bidar Airport in North Karnataka. The concession agreement was signed under the Government of India's regional connectivity-UDAN scheme.

GHIAL is expected to start the airport operations this week with the operations of one daily flight connecting Bidar with Bangalore, the capital city of Karnataka. GHIAL executive director S G K Kishore said the start of commercial operations at Bidar will provide a boost to the local economy through better connectivity for the people of Bidar and a large number of tourists who visit the area.

Located in the north-eastern part of Karnataka, Bidar is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, and renowned for Bidriware metal handicraft products, which have been recognised with the geographical indication(GI) tag.