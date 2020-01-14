Ghost of IL&FS continues to haunt IndusInd Bank; stock falls 3.85%

The December quarter (Q3) results have turned out to be unfavourable for private lender IndusInd Bank. The lender failed to buck the trend of recording a fall in share price after the results, seen for four quarters now.

The stock fell 3.85 per cent after the results, consequently erasing the marginal gains it had registered over the past year. Much like the story of Vikram-Betaal, the ghost of IL&FS continues to haunt the lender. With Rs 250 crore provided for its exposure to IL&FS, the bank has set aside for 75 per cent of its Rs 3,000-crore exposure to the company as bad ...