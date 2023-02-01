Gillette India Q2 profit rises 6% on strong demand for grooming products

-
ALSO READ
Gillette India's Q1 profit rises 5.9% on demand for grooming products
Air India rolls out new grooming guidelines; use of hair gel, shave must
DealShare launches private brands, plans Rs 500 cr investment in 2-3 years
HBO: A story of misogyny and violence
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
-
(Reuters) - Shaving razors maker Gillette India Ltd reported a 5.6% rise in its second-quarter profit on Wednesday, propelled by higher prices and sustained demand for its grooming products.
Gillette India, in which consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co has a 75% stake, said its net profit rose to 744.5 million rupees ($9.10 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, from 705 million rupees a year earlier.
Makers of fast-moving consumer goods, including P&G and Unilever, have been raising prices of their products in a bid to cushion the impact of surging inflation and increasing supply-chain costs.
With total expenses surging 10% due to a 14% jump in raw and packaging materials costs during the quarter, the shaving cream and Oral B toothbrush maker said it expected costs and operating challenges to continue in the near-term.
While the oral care revenue fell 8.6%, the grooming segment that accounts for 80% of Gillette India's revenues surged 15.6%.
This helped the company to report a near 10% rise in revenue from operations.
Shares of the company ended about 0.3% lower on Wednesday and about 4% in 2022.
($1 = 81.7990 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Aleef Jahan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 20:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU