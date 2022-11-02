DealShare launches private brands, plans Rs 500 cr investment in 2-3 years

Social e-commerce unicorn DealShare has launched private brands on its platform and plans to invest Rs 500 crore over the next 2-3 years in its new business.

The private brands will be manufactured in collaboration with SMEs. In its first phase, DealShare has introduced 52 categories under Chemko (home cleaning) Swaccha (personal hygiene), Sampoorti (Pantry staples), and X One (Male grooming brands) and plans to extend its portfolio to the skin & hair care, beauty & apparel categories over the next 2 years.

“At DealShare, we have been working towards decoding the needs of India’s mass market customers, and our venture into the private brands business is a solution to their growing need to have access to high-quality affordable products. While this segment is extremely crowded with big players, however, the mass market customer is still left with limited choices and is predominantly under-serviced. We have been successfully bringing national presence to local brands and believe that our own private brands will only add value and offer wider choices to our value-based customers,” said Vineet Rao, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, DealShare.

The Private Brand products will be available on the DealShare platform as well as in traditional stores. The company aims at selling these products nationally, starting with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“With the launch of private brands, our intent is to bring more quality options in the CPG category for the mass market customers. With our core business model which is focused on scaling local brands, we have reached 20 million customers. The launch of our Own brands will help us increase our customer wallet share significantly,” said Mr. Sourjyendu Medda, Co-founder, Chief Commercial Officer, DealShare.

“We have on-boarded senior professionals from the industry to drive this initiative which will be led by Hemant Sood. Hemant is a dynamic professional with over 23 years of experience in the consumer business and has driven many such successful propositions as a Brand stalwart. With his expertise, we have already seen encouraging initial success for our private brands in the last few weeks,” he added.

With its private brands, DealShare plans to reach over 3000 towns with populations of less than 10,000 in India, with a disproportionate share of its business coming from the 396 cities with between 100,000 and 1 million people, and 2500 cities with between 10,000 and 100,000 people.

Currently, DealShare claims to be present in over 150 cities across 8 states and has acquired more than 20 million consumers. It has further onboarded over 1,000 DealShare Dost, further empowering over 20,000 people with job opportunities.