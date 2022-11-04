JUST IN
Servotech Power Systems bags Rs 46 cr order from BPCL to supply EV chargers
Business Standard

Gillette India's Q1 profit rises 5.9% on demand for grooming products

Topics
Gillette India | Q1 results | male grooming industry

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Gillette
Gillette, which makes shaving system and cartridges as well as Oral B toothbrushes, said its quarterly revenue from operations rose 8.2% to 6.2 billion rupees.

(Corrects period to Q1, from Q2, in headline and first paragraph)

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Gillette India Ltd reported a 5.9% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its grooming products ahead of the festive season.

Demand for branded personal care products from high-income consumers has held up. With prices of certain commodities softening, profits for fast-moving consumer goods companies are expected to improve, according to analysts.

Revenue from its grooming segment rose 15.8% to 4.9 billion rupees, while that from its oral care products unit fell 13.5% to 1.3 billion rupees.

($1 = 82.5000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 13:09 IST

