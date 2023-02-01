JUST IN
Tata Chemicals Q3 net profit rises 21.42% to Rs 425 cr; revenue up 32.05%

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

File photo of a Tata Chemicals plant | Photo: Company website

Tata Chemicals on Wednesday reported a 21.42 per cent growth in consolidated net profit during the December quarter at Rs 425 crore.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 350 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 32.05 per cent at Rs 4,148 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,141 crore in the same period last year.

"The global demand-supply situation continues to be balanced and an improving demand bias, driven by reopening and stabilisation of economic activity, including newer applications like solar glass, resulted in stable realisations.

"Our digital and sustainability transformation agenda continues in partnership with our customers and other stakeholders," Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

Shares of the company on Wednesday closed 1.62 per cent down at Rs 957.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 19:16 IST

