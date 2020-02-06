Glaxo Consumer reports 6% rise in profit before tax for December quarter

JUST IN
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK) reported 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit before tax (PBT) in October-December quarter. Its PBT rose to Rs 367.5 crore from Rs 346.8 crore. The firm’s operating revenue stood at Rs 1,159 crore — up 3.7 per cent YoY from Rs 1,117 crore. Its margins improved during the quarter as benign commodity prices brought down its cost by 3 per cent YoY. Amid slowdown, the firm’s push for extending its product reach helped its sales. Its health food drinks portfolio,now reaches 2.1 million outlets.
