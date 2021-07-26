GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit up 9% at Rs 121 crore

Drug firm Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 9.24 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 648.59 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Pharmaceuticals Ltd closed at Rs 1,726.20 per scrip on BSE, up 2.65 per cent from the previous close.

