Glenmark launches drug for chemotherapy-induced nausea in India, Nepal

on Thursday launched Akynzeo, a drug used for prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, in and Nepal under an exclusive licensing pact with group,

is an an oral fixed combination of netupitant 300 mg and palonosetron 0.5 mg. It is administered in a single capsule and offers 5-day prophylaxis from of both acute and delayed phases of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

The product has been developed by Helsinn, and Glenmark has exclusive marketing rights for it in and Nepal, the company said in a statement.

Glenmark President ( Formulations, Middle East and Africa) Sujesh Vasudevan said, nausea and vomiting associated with has a significant impact on quality of life of cancer patients that can influence a patient's adherence to the treatments being undertaken.

" is a convenient single-dose oral capsule for each cycle that covers both the acute and delayed phase of CINV, avoiding multiple drug antiemetic options and thereby improving patient compliance," he added.

Stating that is a key area of focus for Glenmark, Vasudevan said,"we are committed to bringing in new treatment options for Indian patients."



Group Vice Chairman and CEO Riccardo Braglia said, will provide a new prophylactic option for patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting in India and Nepal.

"Glenmark is a trusted partner with an excellent footprint in this region and a commitment to providing the best treatment options for people with cancer and we are delighted to be working alongside them on this," Braglia added.

The drug is already being marketed in the EU, the US, and several other leading markets of the world.