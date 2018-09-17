Global lifestyle brand Mumuso enters India, plans to open 14 more outlets

-
After inaugurating its premiere flagship store in Kolkata on Sunday, global lifestyle retail brand, Mumuso, is planning to open another 14 outlets across India by the end of this year focusing on cities like Mumbai Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, and others.
“Our next expansion strategy is to set up 200 outlets. India, being a fast emerging market for retail industry, we are expecting an escalated growth in a short span of time,” Wayne Lio, director of international brand affairs at Mumuso said.
Mumuso India — the Indian entity of Mumuso — has products ranging from health & beauty to fashion home & apparel accessories to digital products and other categories.
“Kolkata has a big potential, where we believe our creative range of products will enhance the rich experience of customers since it’s an international brand with high quality and valued pricing”, Raunak Agarwal, managing director at Mumuso India said.
Currently present in 30 countries, its products are manufactured in China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore.
