GMR Power & Urban Infra Q2 net profit rises over four-fold to Rs 1,083 cr

However, on a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 46.40 crore in the latest September quarter

GMR | GMR group | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Q2
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

GMR Power And Urban Infra Ltd on Friday reported a more than four-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,082.70 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 248.95 crore in the year-ago period, GMR Power And Urban Infra said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company during the second quarter of the current fiscal increased to Rs 1,626.90 crore compared to Rs 1,086.44 crore in the year-ago period.

However, on a standalone basis, the company reported a loss of Rs 46.40 crore in the latest September quarter.

It had posted a standalone profit of Rs 509.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The company is into the business of engineering, procurement and construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 18:49 IST

`
