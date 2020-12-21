GMR Infra gets nod from stock exchanges on its proposed restructuring plan

-
ALSO READ
GMR group to list airport business, raise Rs 5,000 crore via securities
GMR readying itself to take on Adani for leadership in India's airports biz
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
GMR Infrastructure gains 4% on stake sale in Kakinada SEZ
GMR Airports to raise Rs 3,000 crore through non-convertible debentures
-
GMR Infrastructure on Monday said it has received consent from stock exchanges, with no adverse observations, on its proposed restructuring involving demerger of its non-airport vertical business.
The company said it will file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) within six months.
"...The company has received consent of the stock exchanges, with no adverse observations, to file the scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal, within six months," GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it had filed an application to "the BSE and National Stock Exchange of India towards the composite scheme of amalgamation and arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra (GPIL), GMR Infrastructure, GMR Power and Urban Infra and their respective shareholders (scheme)".
In August this year, GMR Infrastructure unveiled a strategic group restructuring plan involving demerger of non-airport vertical business as part of efforts to simplify the corporate holding structure.
The restructuring is a step in the right direction towards creating pure plays in different businesses of the group thereby attracting sector-specific global investors and unlocking value for the current shareholders of GMR Infrastructure, the company had then said in a statement.
Separate listing of both the airport and non-airport businesses will also help in simplifying the corporate holding structure. The vertical split demerger will go a long way in facilitating deeper understanding of the airport business independently as compared to other business verticals within the group, the statement added.
Currently, GMR group operates the country's busiest aerodrome, Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, and Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Also, it operates Cebu airport in the Philippines.
Once the scheme is implemented, GMR Infrastructure would emerge as India's only pure play-listed airports company and all existing shareholders would continue to have their same shareholding in the company.
The scheme is subject to customary approvals including stock exchanges and NCLT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU