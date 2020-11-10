GMR Infrastructure net loss widens to Rs 750 cr in September quarter

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infrastructure gains 4% on stake sale in Kakinada SEZ
GMR Infra's loss narrows to Rs 1,127 cr in Q4, revenues up at Rs 1,582.5 cr
GMR group to list airport business, raise Rs 5,000 crore via securities
Groupe ADP, GMR restructure airport deal due to coronavirus pandemic
Infosys Q2 consolidated net up 20.5% YoY at Rs 4,845 cr; ups FY21 guidance
-
GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 750 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 458 crore during the same quarter a year ago, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing.
Total income declined to Rs 1,448 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,164 crore in the corresponding quarter of preceding fiscal.
Total expenses stood at Rs 2,270 crore as against Rs 2,448 crore in July-September quarter of 2019-20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU