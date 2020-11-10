Motherson Sumi Systems Q2 net profit rises 3% to Rs 388 crore

-
ALSO READ
Motherson Sumi shares tank over 9% after group restructuring announcement
Motherson Sumi upsizes NCD issue to Rs 2,130 cr on overwhelming demand
Motherson Sumi Systems approves rejig plan to simplify group structure
Motherson's Sehgal aims to triple sales by 2025; here's why he can do it
Covid-19 impact: Mother Sumi Systems posts Rs 1,192 cr loss for Q1
-
Auto component manufacturer Motherson Sumi Systems on Tuesday reported a 2.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 387.93 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.73 crore in the July-September period of previous fiscal.
Total revenue from operations, however, declined to Rs 14,957.21 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 15,259.74 crore in the year-ago period, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) said in a statement.
The company said that around 80 per cent of its facilities are running at over 75 per cent capacity, indicating that things have come back to near normal.
With improved operating performance and debt repayments, net debt reduced from Rs 9,083 crore to Rs 7,512 crore between June 30, 2020 to September 30, 2020, it said.
Further, liquidity also enhanced from Rs 10,037 crore to Rs 11,629 crore between June 30 to September 30 this year, it added.
"Global automotive industry is on a path to recovery in the post COVID world. We are seeing a surge in demand across the globe. Our teams are geared up to fulfil the demands of our customers," MSSL Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said.
The company believes that strong traction will continue to be there in the upcoming quarters, he added.
"Operational improvements done by our teams across the globe have resulted in improved performance of our plants. Above all, the health of our employees remains our top priority," Sehgal said.
MSSL shares ended 3.58 per cent higher at Rs 127.40 apiece on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU