Hindustan Copper reports 53% decline at Rs 9 crore for September quarter

on Tuesday reported 53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the year-ago period, said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to Rs 294.67 crore from Rs 287.65 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Hindustan Copper, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines, is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.

