Hindustan Copper reports 53% decline at Rs 9 crore for September quarter

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday reported 53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.
Revenue from operations during the quarter under review increased to Rs 294.67 crore from Rs 287.65 crore a year ago, the filing said.
Hindustan Copper, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines, is a vertically integrated copper producing company as it manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products.
