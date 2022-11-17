Godrej Capital forays into Rajasthan, targets 10% market share: Official

Capital, the financial services arm of Group, has forayed into Rajasthan.

The company will target a 10 per cent market share with a focus on loan-against-property (LAP), a company official said.

In addition, it will launch unsecured business loans for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Q4 FY23 and venture into supply chain financing.

"We are looking to scale our existing operations and expand our offerings through product innovations. Jaipur has immense potential and is an important market to begin our expansion journey in Rajasthan," Capital MD and CEO Manish Shah said.

Godrej Capital closed the first half of the financial year with a balance sheet of Rs 3,500 crore and aims to grow to Rs 6,000 in FY23 and is targeting Rs 30,000 crore by 2026.

With an expansive network of 970+ channel partners and over 270 developers, Godrej Capital serves close to 7,000 customers across home loans and loans against property.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)