SHV Energy expands LPG terminal capacity by 30,000 metric tonne at TN plant

-
ALSO READ
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 135; domestic LPG price unchanged
Commercial LPG cylinders to become cheaper from today; check details here
Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses
LPG subsidy limited, Rs 200 dole for Ujjwala beneficiaries: Official
-
SHV Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Dutch multinational SHV Energy N V, has expanded its LPG terminal capacity by 30,000 metric tonne in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of about Rs 500 crore.
The facility in Tuticorin would be ramped up from 8,500 metric tonne to 38,500 metric tonne, representing an investment of about Rs 500 crore, the company said on Thursday.
SHV Energy Pvt Ltd set up in 1996 under the brand name SUPERGAS has seven import terminals, 20 filling plants.
The terminal expansion was inaugurated today by top officials including SHV Energy Bram Graber, SUPERGAS CEO Santanu Guha and other officials, a company statement said.
"This expansion will allow us to offer government-run oil companies both the LPG and the storage facilities they need, thereby optimising logistics and strengthening the overall LPG landscape in India, " Graber, who is a member of the World LPG Association Board of Directors, said.
LPG would help accelerate India's long term energy needs and would support the country's transition away from more polluting fuels, such as coal and oil, he noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 19:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU