Business Standard

SHV Energy expands LPG terminal capacity by 30,000 metric tonne at TN plant

SHV Energy Pvt Ltd set up in 1996 under the brand name SUPERGAS has seven import terminals, 20 filling plants

Topics
LPG | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

SHV Energy LPG terminal in Tuticorin
Photo: SHV Energy website

SHV Energy Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Dutch multinational SHV Energy N V, has expanded its LPG terminal capacity by 30,000 metric tonne in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of about Rs 500 crore.

The facility in Tuticorin would be ramped up from 8,500 metric tonne to 38,500 metric tonne, representing an investment of about Rs 500 crore, the company said on Thursday.

SHV Energy Pvt Ltd set up in 1996 under the brand name SUPERGAS has seven import terminals, 20 filling plants.

The terminal expansion was inaugurated today by top officials including SHV Energy Bram Graber, SUPERGAS CEO Santanu Guha and other officials, a company statement said.

"This expansion will allow us to offer government-run oil companies both the LPG and the storage facilities they need, thereby optimising logistics and strengthening the overall LPG landscape in India, " Graber, who is a member of the World LPG Association Board of Directors, said.

LPG would help accelerate India's long term energy needs and would support the country's transition away from more polluting fuels, such as coal and oil, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 19:31 IST

