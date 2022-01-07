Godrej Consumer saw low volume growth in December quarter

JUST IN
Godrej Consumer Products (gcpl) witnessed low volume growth and high single-digit sales growth owing to price growth in the quarter ended December, the company said.
The maker of Good Knight household insecticides witnessed unprecedented cost inflation in the quarter and its Indonesia business is expected to see a marginal decline in constant currency sales growth.

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 02:18 IST

