Godrej Properties highest bidder for Noida land parcels with Rs 377-cr bid

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties buys land parcel in Mumbai for its luxury housing project
Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction 2022: When and where to watch Live?
Weak Q1 cash flows, debt increase a worry for Godrej Properties
Mahindra Lifespaces to buy land parcels with Rs 3k-crore sales value
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
-
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Saturday said it has been declared as the highest bidder for two adjacent land parcels in Noida with a bid of Rs 377 crore.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it has been declared as highest bidder as per the e-tendering portal of SBI, which facilitated the e-auction on behalf of Noida Authority.
The company will develop residential group housing on the adjacent land parcels located in Sector 146, Noida.
Spread over 12.4 acres, the land parcels will offer about 3.2 million square feet of development potential.
Mohit Malhotra, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and these projects will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region). This fits well with our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India's leading cities."
Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 23:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU