Google asks employees to delete China search engine memo: Report

In its bid to suppress a memo revealing information about a plan to launch a censored in China, has sent an to employees asking them to delete the sensitive document, reported.

Authored by a familiar with the project, the memo disclosed that the would require users in to log in to perform searches.

Codenamed Dragonfly, the would track the location of users and share the data with a Chinese partner who would have "unilateral access" to the data, said the report on Friday, citing the memo.

The about Google's plan to build a censored in broke in August when reported that the would blacklist "sensitive queries" about topics including politics, free speech, democracy, human rights and peaceful protest, triggering internal protests among some employees.

Two weeks after that report, Google told the company's employees that the plan was in its "early stages" and "exploratory".

A group of Google employees who were organising internal protests over the censored got access to the memo detailing information about the project.

The Google leadership, according to the report, were furious when they discovered that the memo was being passed among employees who were not supposed to know about about the Dragonfly project.

The China search engine would link users' to their personal phone numbers, according to the memo.

This means if security agencies were to obtain the from Google, individual people could easily be tracked and users seeking out information banned by the government could potentially be at risk of interrogation or detention.