Google responds to snooping concerns, says emails not scanned to target ads

-
ALSO READ
Less than 10% of Gmail users enable two-factor authentication: Google
Google to revamp Gmail with new interface, quick reply and offline access
Google partners with Getty, kills 'view image' button from search results
Alphabet's Google aims to get 'diverse perspectives' into search results
Google Gmail now gets smarter with security, productivity and AI features
-
After it was discovered that third-party apps for Gmail were allegedly accessing users' private emails, Google has responded to the backlash.
The company has clarified through its blog post that it does not scan emails to target ads, and the third-party apps are mandated to accurately represent themselves to request relevant data, Cnet reported.
It goes on to declare that no one at Google reads the emails, except in cases where the user had granted the consent or when it is required as a security measure.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU