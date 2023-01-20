JUST IN
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh signals M&A ramp-up as economic outlook brightens
Business Standard

Google vows to cooperate with India's CCI after decision on Android

Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing US firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform

Topics
Google apps | Android | technology industry

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

Google Home app
Google to cooperate with India antitrust authority after Android decision

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Google said on Friday it will cooperate with India's antitrust authority after the country's top court upheld an antitrust order forcing the U.S. firm to change how it markets its popular Android platform.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ruled in October that Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, exploited its dominant position in Android and told it to remove restrictionson device makers, including those related to pre-installation of apps. It also fined Google $161 million.

On Thursday, Google lost a challenge in the Supreme Court to block the directives, getting seven days to comply.

"We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward," a Google spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday's decision," Google said, adding that it would continue pursue its legal challenge to the Android decision.

 

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 09:57 IST

