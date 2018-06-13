Govt open to listing Air India after failing to attract buyers: Source

-
Government of India is open to listing ailing state carrier Air India, a government source said on Wednesday, after failing to attract buyers for a 76 per cent stake in the company.
The government was considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process, the source said, declining to be named before various government ministries finalise their decision.
