HDFC realty acquires stake in HomeKraft; to develop mid-income projects
Business Standard

Govt open to listing Air India after failing to attract buyers: Source

The government was considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Government of India is open to listing ailing state carrier Air India, a government source said on Wednesday, after failing to attract buyers for a 76 per cent stake in the company.

The government was considering several proposals related to reviving the divestment process, the source said, declining to be named before various government ministries finalise their decision.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 16:38 IST

