Govt should analyse why Air India stake sale process failed: IATA chief

With Air India disinvestment failing to take off, global airlines' grouping IATA has said that a carrier has to be "nimble and flexible" even as he wondered how much leeway an investor would have in managing a

The proposed 76 per cent stake sale in Air India did not attract any bidders at the end of May and there were speculations in certain quarters that government's decision to retain the stake in the might have kept away potential investors.

In an interview to PTI, the said the government would be in a better position to analyse why the Air India stake sale process failed.

Responding to the query related to the failed Air India disinvestment process, he also remarked, "how much leeway would an investor of a have in managing the as a normal business".

Further, de Juniac noted that the operated in "a fiercely competitive environment. "There is a need for an airline to be nimble, flexible and responsive to passenger needs," he added.

He said that firstly there was a need to have a conducive environment for airlines to do business.



ALSO READ: Government starts process of selling Air India Mumbai headquarters

Even with the growth potential of the Indian market, de Juniac said airlines are operating in a challenging environment, given the huge tax burden, government's micro-management of the and high fuel prices.

Air India is also a member of the (IATA), which represents more than 280 airlines across the world.

Last month, the government made it clear that it was committed to strategic disinvestment of Air India.

Under the proposed plan, the government was to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India along with complete divestment of low-cost arm Air India Express and a 50 per cent stake in Air India -- an equal joint venture with Singapore's SATS.