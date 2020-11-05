Govt to increase cap on domestic flights to 70-75% of pre-Covid levels soon

The cap on the number of Indian air carriers are permitted to operate would be increased to 70-75 per cent of their pre-Covid levels as passenger traffic surges, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) said on Thursday.

The ministry had said last week that Indian carriers can operate a maximum of 60 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights till February 24 next year due to the prevailing situation.

In a press release on Thursday, the ministry said, "MOCA is monitoring traffic everyday, and it is expected that the traffic would further pick up because of the festival season and as passenger traffic increases, the upper cap would be revised to 70-75 per cent of normal capacity in the coming days."

The MOCA said 205,000 passengers travelled in on November 1.

The ministry had informed the airlines about the aforementioned 60 per cent limit through an official order on September 2. However, it had specified the period for which the cap would remain in place.

Last Thursday, the ministry issued a new order clarifying that the September 2 order "shall remain in force until 2359 hrs on February 24, 2021 or until further orders" due to the "prevailing situation of Covid-19".

The ministry had resumed domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, the airlines were allowed to operate not more than 33 per cent of their pre-Covid On June 26, this was increased to 45 per cent and on September 2, it was further increased to 60 per cent.

Airlines are expecting that the government would further increase the cap on domestic flights so that they can reach their pre-Covid levels soon.

For example, is expecting to operate 100 per cent of its pre-Covid domestic passenger flights by April next year, said its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Vinod Kannan on Wednesday.

Currently, is operating around 55 per cent of its pre-Covid scheduled domestic passenger services.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble pacts signed with various countries since July.