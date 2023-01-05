JUST IN
SaaS start-up SirionLabs closes series D funding round at $110 mn
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
With Advent Int on board, Tredence eyes $500 mn in revenue by 2026
Tamil Nadu starts packages for green tech, rural impact, women-led startups
VC funding in India down 30 per cent in 2022: Venture Intelligence
Startups to attract large foreign direct investments in 2023: DPIIT Secy
Tredence raises $175 million in funding from Advent International
S Chand to sell its entire stake in iNeuron to PhysicsWallah for Rs 14 cr
Legal tech start-ups have raised $57 mn in funding since 2013: Report
Hotels to tickets: Travel return fuels growth for online travel aggregators
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
SaaS start-up SirionLabs closes series D funding round at $110 mn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt to release norms to support startups' innovation in technical textiles

"We would have an evaluation committee which would decide on approving grant for that, so the grant would be up to Rs 50 lakh, that is what we are looking at," Shah said

Topics
Startups | startups in India | Innovation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

tech, meeting, startups

The government will soon release guidelines to support startups interested in undertaking research and innovation in the technical textiles segment and is contemplating a grant of up to Rs 50 lakh for approved proposals, a top official said on Thursday.

Responding to a query by PTI, Secretary in the Textiles Ministry Rachna Shah said that she is hopeful that the norms will be unveiled in a month's time.

"We would have an evaluation committee which would decide on approving grant for that, so the grant would be up to Rs 50 lakh, that is what we are looking at," Shah said.

Hopefully within a month or so, we will be able to have the guidelines, she added.

Addressing a press briefing, the secretary informed that the government is looking at measures to cut India's heavy import dependence on machinery and specialty fibre for the technical textiles sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Startups

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.