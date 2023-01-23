JUST IN
Business Standard

Goyal asks businesses to adopt sustainable, green approach in practices

He mentioned that India was one of the top five countries in the world in terms of adopting and implementing environmental goals

Topics
Businesses | Piyush Goyal | G20

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday asked businesses to adopt a sustainable and green approach in business practices.

He asked them to use the forum of B20 along with G20 to look at how the government and businesses can collectively work towards a sustainable and equitable future agenda.

Addressing the Inception Meeting of Business 20 (B20), the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community in Gandhinagar, he highlighted that India had always stood for sustainable development.

He mentioned that India was one of the top five countries in the world in terms of adopting and implementing environmental goals.

India regularly files UNFCCC report and has already exceeded its goal for 2030, of having a 40 percent share of renewable energy in its installed capacity in 2021, Goyal told the gathering.

Giving a call for respecting intergenerational equity, Goyal said that countries don't have the right to use up all the resources of this planet.

Businesses that have decided to set up manufacturing in India grow and expand due to our competitiveness and ability to innovate and design new products, he added.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 20:38 IST

`
