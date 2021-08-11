Grofers' 15-minute delivery pledge fraught with risks, say experts

The race for faster delivery was heating up even before the Covid-19 pandemic. With the widespread adoption of e-grocery, the ability to get customers the groceries they order, fast, is even more of a priority. Online grocery player Grofers last week announced it was yet again foraying into the 15-minute express delivery segment.

The company claimed it had managed to deliver 7,000 orders on Day One. But experts feel the company might be getting too ambitious. They say it's the delivery time frame on groceries that purports to blow right past the logistics promises and is fraught with ...