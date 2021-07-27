Grofers enables 15-minute delivery for 7k households in Gurugram in one day

is enabling 15 minute delivery through 900 of its delivery partners in Gurugram, CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The company is now looking to replicate faster delivery in other locations as well.

“Our work over the last five years allowed us the tools and the privilege of enabling an ecosystem that could promise to deliver groceries to every household in Gurgaon within 15 mins. Yesterday, over 7000 households experienced delivery within 15 mins,” he tweeted.

Dhindsa said in the post that the company took some delivery-related decisions when the first wave of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic hit last year.

This included bringing in more local delivery partners.

“Over the last year, we transformed our network of partners in Gurgaon to start sourcing directly from brands and also set up infrastructure that would enable them to serve end customers faster and with fewer touch points,” he said.

The company has an “express partner programme” which allows entrepreneurs to own and maange warehouses for “These partner-operated dark stores facilitate faster delivery of a higher assortment of products to customers,” explains on its website.

Grofers recently turned unicorn after it received $120 million funding from Zomato and others.

The demand for has shot up during the pandemic and related lockdowns, making people order essentials at home.