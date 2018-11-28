GSK in exclusive talks with Unilever to sell its Horlicks biz for $4 bn

-
ALSO READ
Nestle stands to gain the most with Horlicks acquisition, say experts
ITC open to acquisition of GSK's Horlicks at right price when up for sale
After acquiring Costa, Coca-Cola planning to bid for GSK's Horlicks: Report
GSK gets reprieve on Horlicks sale ban; HC stays Bihar govt order
ITC likely to buy GSK-owned Horlicks brand in India if valuation is right
-
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
GlaxoSmithKline beat a rival bid from Swiss rival Nestle
In September, sources had told Reuters that Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola
GSK and Unilever did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside regular business hours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU