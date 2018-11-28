GSK in exclusive talks with Unilever to sell its Horlicks biz for $4 bn

JUST IN
E-tailers' war: Amazon's gross sales in India 21% higher than Flipkart's
Business Standard

Reuters 

GSK in exclusive talks to sell Horlicks nutrition biz to Unilever for $4 bn

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in exclusive talks to sell its Indian Horlicks nutrition business to Unilever Plc, putting an end to an auction that is expected to fetch more than $4 billion, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

GlaxoSmithKline beat a rival bid from Swiss rival Nestle which was also bidding for the unit and looking to expand its portfolio in the powdered hot beverages category, the report added.

In September, sources had told Reuters that Nestle, Unilever and Coca-Cola were among bidders for GSK's Indian Horlicks nutrition business and that Nestle was particularly well-suited to buy the business.

GSK and Unilever did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside regular business hours.

 
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 04:28 IST

