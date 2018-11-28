GSK in exclusive talks with Unilever to sell its Horlicks biz for $4 bn

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in exclusive talks to sell its Indian nutrition business to Plc, putting an end to an that is expected to fetch more than $4 billion, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

GlaxoSmithKline beat a rival bid from Swiss rival which was also bidding for the unit and looking to expand its portfolio in the powdered hot beverages category, the report added.

In September, sources had told Reuters that Nestle, and Coca-Cola were among bidders for GSK's Indian nutrition business and that was particularly well-suited to buy the business.

and did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment outside regular business hours.