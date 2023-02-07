JUST IN
Maruti's share in Suzuki revenues highest ever in April-Dec FY23
Eveready Industries report 77% drop in Q3 profit on higher costs
Century Ply profit slips by 16% y-o-y to Rs 81 cr in Dec quarter
CAMS profit after tax down 4.6% to Rs 74 cr for quarter ending Dec
Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 10% to Rs 148.43 crore
Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 103 crore
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 91% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 193
SoftBank Group reports massive $5.9 bn net loss amid global tech meltdown
Ambuja Cements reports 46% rise in profit to Rs 328.9 crore in Q3FY23
Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
IFFCO to export nano urea to 25 nations, expects 30 cr bottles output: MD
icon-arrow-left
ONGC to start oil production from Krishna Godavari D5 block in May
Business Standard

GSK's India unit Q3 profit up 9% as input costs slump, op revenue fell 1.7%

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the Indian unit of UK's GSK plc, reported a 9.5% rise in profit, in line with analysts' estimates, as a sharp drop in input costs more than offset revenue decline

Topics
GSK | Q3 results

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

GlaxoSmithKline, GSK
.

BENGALURU (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the Indian unit of UK's GSK plc, reported a 9.5% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, in line with analysts' estimates, as a sharp drop in input costs more than offset a revenue decline.

The Mumbai-based company, said consolidated net profit rose to 1.65 billion rupees ($20 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 1.50 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were also expecting a profit of 1.65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Input costs for the company, which makes the Augmentin antibiotic and T-bact oinments to fight bacterial infections, slumped 61.2% to 470.1 million rupees.

Consolidated revenue from operations, however, fell 1.7% to 8.02 billion rupees.

The company's shares settled 0.2% higher at 1,240.15 rupees ahead of the results, while the Nifty pharma index ended flat.

Last week, GSK beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts and unveiled an upbeat guidance for 2023. ($1 = 82.7090 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GSK

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 19:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.