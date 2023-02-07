JUST IN
Kalyan Jewellers India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 10% to Rs 148.43 crore
Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 103 crore
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 91% to Rs 1,588 cr; ARPU rises to Rs 193
SoftBank Group reports massive $5.9 bn net loss amid global tech meltdown
Ambuja Cements reports 46% rise in profit to Rs 328.9 crore in Q3FY23
Power Mech Projects Dec quarter net profit rises 54% to Rs 50 crore
APSEZ Q3 net profit declines 12.94% to Rs 1,336 crore, total expenses rise
Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter
Muthoot Finance consolidated net dips 11% YoY to Rs 934 crore in Q3
JK Paper Q3 profit more than doubles to Rs 329 cr on robust demand
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Google to launch ChatGPT competitor 'Bard', informs Sundar Pichai
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CAMS profit after tax down 4.6% to Rs 74 cr for quarter ending Dec

Registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd on Tuesday reported 4.6 per cent drop in profit after tax to Rs 73.72 crore for the three months ended December 2022

Topics
CAMS | Q3 results | IT firms

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Centre plans big boost for MSMEs with an inter-ministry data bank

Registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) on Tuesday reported 4.6 per cent drop in profit after tax to Rs 73.72 crore for the three months ended December 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 77.31 crore in the year-ago period, CAMS said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue grew 2.5 per cent to Rs 243.57 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 237.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the PAT climbed 2.2 per cent and revenue was up 0.5 per cent.

"Our AIF (alternative investment fund) and PMS (portfolio management service) offering...continued to be on an encouraging trajectory with over 17 new client wins. The Account aggregator business is gaining momentum with expanded outreach and superior product positioning," company's Managing Director Anuj Kumar said.

In addition, the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 10.5 per share.

The company is the country's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of about 70 per cent based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients and serviced by them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CAMS

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 18:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.