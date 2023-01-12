Guyana President makes strong investment pitch to attract India Inc

Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday made a strong investment pitch here to promote his country as an attractive destination for India's private sector.

"We are ready for investment, coordination of policies, to simplify the process and make it easier for the private sector to invest," Ali said at a Business Meeting organised by Industry Chambers.

The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, a country on South America's North Atlantic coast, defined by its dense rainforest, said its forestry sector has a value of USD 500 billion.

"There is tremendous potential and opportunity in financial services, in manufacturing and agro-processing, in food production, the production of vaccines," said the president.

"Over the next seven years, we are building an economy that will be functional, sustainable, highly competitive and resilient in the world in 2030 and beyond," he added.

He mentioned that the hospitality sector has tremendous opportunities whereas in sectors, including technology, agriculture, oil and gas, renewable energy, environmental services, sports and entertainment India is heavily involved.

