JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra September quarter profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crore
Pricol Ltd reports consolidated Sept quarter net profit of Rs 47.52 crore
JSW Steel crude steel production grows 25% to 1.76 mn tonne in Oct 2022
Capacit'e Infraprojects net profit grows 15% to Rs 22 cr in Sept quarter
Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY
Matrimony.com reports consolidated Q2 net at Rs 11.70 cr, total income up
Ashok Leyland Q2 net profit increases to Rs 199 cr as sales improve
Twitter India posts Rs 32-cr loss in FY22, expenses rise to Rs 136 cr
Lenskart FY22 revenue rises 66% to Rs 1,502 cr, but slips into losses
AM/NS India EBITDA drops 62.98% to $204 million in September quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Mahindra & Mahindra September quarter profit up 44% at Rs 2,773 crore
Business Standard

GVK Power net profit falls manifold to Rs 153.87 crore in Sep qtr

Its profit was Rs 2,395.01 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing

Topics
GVK Power | GVK Group | Q2 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

GVK Power Q4 net loss widens at Rs 407 crore

GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited (GPIL) on Friday posted a multifold fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 153.87 crore during the September 2022 quarter due to higher expenses.

Its profit was Rs 2,395.01 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income increased to Rs 1,012.05 crore from Rs 93.71 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses soared to Rs 840.10 crore against Rs 182.24 crore a year ago.

GVK is a leading Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on GVK Power

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.