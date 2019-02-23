GVK subsidiary to increase stake from 50.5% to 64% in MIAL

-
-
GVK Airport Holdings Limited (GVKAHL) has initiated steps to increase its stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to 64 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent by acquiring 162 million equity shares of MIAL from Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Limited (Bidvest).
Besides being the Mumbai Airport operator, MIAL was also mandated to develop the green-field Navi Mumbai Airport.
GVK Power and Infrastructure Limited(GVKPIL) today informed the stock exchanges the its step down subsidiary GVKAHL exercised its right under the 'Right of First Refusal' in terms of shareholders agreement dated April 4, 2006 and in accordance with the various contractual agreements with Bidvest to acquire the shares constituting 13.5 percent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL at the rate of Rs 77 per share.
"Upon completion of this acquisition, equity shareholding of GVK Group will increase to 64 per cent from the existing 50.5 per cent of the total paid-up share capital of MIAL," the company stated in its filing.
