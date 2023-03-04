JUST IN
IndiGo gets aviation ministry's nod to wet lease planes for US, Canada ops
Business Standard

HAL showcases products at 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh 2023 Exhibition'

HAL has showcased wide range of products ranging from Aircraft to miniature sized components. The stall is categorized in two categories 'Success Stories' and 'Business Opportunity' for AP

Topics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Andhra Pradesh | Global Investors Summit

ANI 

Hindustan Aeronautics
HAL has been spearheading with cutting edge technologies and has introduced new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

As part of Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 being held at Visakhapatnam today and tomorrow, HAL has showcased its products and services at the 'Advantage Andhra Pradesh 2023 Exhibition'. HAL stall was inaugurated by Mr Arun J Sarkate, GM, HAL (Hyderabad).

HAL has showcased wide range of products ranging from Aircraft to miniature sized components. The stall is categorized in two categories 'Success Stories' and 'Business Opportunity' for AP.

In 'Success Stories', HAL is presenting its successful avionic products, which are currently in production. Further HAL has showcased its star aircraft products such as Light Combat Aircraft-Tejas and Advanced Light Helicopter-WSI. The company has also exhibited aircraft products which are being successfully maintained such as Do-228 and Su-30 MKI. HAL is pitching for Hindustan 228, which is civil version of Do-228 for regional connectivity under UDAN Scheme.

HAL has been spearheading with cutting edge technologies and has introduced new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. The Voice Activated Command System (VACS) showcased is developed based on AI technology.

The second category which HAL is pitching for at this exhibition is Business Opportunity for AP through self-reliance or 'atmanirbharta'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 06:53 IST

`
