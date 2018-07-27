Harsh Mariwala to tap market for therapeutic pools with his latest venture

A long corridor leads to Harsh Mariwala’s eighth-floor office in Santacruz, the Mumbai suburban headquarters of Marico. Mariwala, 67, loves open spaces and his office bears this out. Apart from a formal front door for visitors, a second door, made of glass, allows his team access to his office.

There is also a third side door, which opens onto a beautiful terrace garden that gives Mariwala a full view of the Mumbai skyline. It is a space he retires to, a sort of sanctuary, especially if he is working on a new venture as he is now. Mariwala’s latest project — and ...