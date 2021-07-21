Havells India Q1 net profit jumps about four-folds to Rs 236 crore

Consumer maker Ltd on Wednesday reported nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 63.98 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 75.95 per cent at Rs 2,609.97 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,483.40 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Commenting on the result, Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, "Despite a truncated quarter, overall performance has been encouraging across segments. The demand has been resilient, and we expect further improvement as Covid restrictions are progressively lifted."



Havells' total expenses were at Rs 2,327.20 crore, up 62.86 per cent at Q1/FY2021-22 as against Rs 1,428.93 crore a year ago.

