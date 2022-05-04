Havells Q4 net profit up 16% to Rs 3.52bn, sales up 32.5% to Rs 44.26bn

-
Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.01 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 352.48 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 303.83 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 32.55 per cent to Rs 4,426.26 crore during the period under review as against Rs 3,339.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Commenting on the results, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, Sales momentum was regained in Q4 with encouraging performance across verticals. Sustained inflation impacting the margins, however, expect margins to improve with the calibrated price increase and cost optimization."
Havells total expenses were at Rs 3,996.12 crore, up 36.87 per cent at Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,919.54 crore.
The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share, for the financial year 2021-22.
Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,253 on BSE, down 2.82 per cent from the previous close.
