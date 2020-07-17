JUST IN
HCC-Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1,900 cr contract from NHAI for road link

The Rs 1,900 crore road project, which will include a four-lane bridge over the Ganga river, will connect Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The scope of the work envisages construction of 15.885 km new link

Engineering firm HCC has said its joint venture with Dilip Buildcon has received a Rs 1,900 crore NHAI contract for design and construction of a 22-km road to link Jharkhand and Bihar.

The Rs 1,900 crore road project,which will include a four-lane bridge over the Ganga river,will connect Sahibganj bypass in Jharkhand to Manihari bypass in Bihar, Hindustan Construction Company said in a statement.

HCC's share in the joint venture is 26 per cent or to the extent of Rs 494 crore, it said.

The scope of the work envisages construction of 15.885 km new link (NH-133B), including 6 km long Ganga bridge connecting Jharkhand with Bihar, construction of 6 km Manihari bypass and widening of NH-131A ending near Narenpur to 4 lane standard in Bihar.

"Our joint venture is proud to work on this important NHAI project that will improve infrastructure in Bihar and Jharkhand, generating long term benefits to the socio-economic conditions of the region," HCC Group CEO Arjun Dhawan said.

HCC's association with Bihar dates to the early sixties when it built India's first road cum rail bridge - Rajendra Setu - across river Ganga at Mokameh, it said.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 15:22 IST

