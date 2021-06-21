HCL Tech appoints leaders to expand in South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam

-
HCL Technologies has made three appointments in Asia to strengthen its presence in South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam
It has named Joonho Moon in South Korea, Terry Tai in Taiwan and Nguyen Ha Tuan in Vietnam to lead and drive growth in these geographies.
Prior to joining HCL, Joonho spent more than two decades at Samsung SDS in various leadership positions in sales, business development, corporate marketing, and product strategy.
“I am delighted to be a part of such a dynamic team in HCL Technologies,” said Moon, country sales head, South Korea, HCL Technologies. “I look forward to building upon the company’s current footprint in South Korea and adding to the momentum of growth and expansion in the region,” he said.
Tai is an experienced co-founder, chief strategy officer of a start-up company and was the head of sales and business development for about two decades in Taiwan’s IT services industry. He brings rich experience in cloud technology, artificial intelligence solutions, data storage technology and go-to-market strategy.
“HCL has charted an excellent growth path for itself for the Taiwan market and it is exciting to be a part of that success story from the inception,” said Tai, country sales head, Taiwan, HCL Technologies. “I look forward to helping accelerate our clients’ digital transformation journey and strengthening our presence in the region,” he said.
Tuan has 20 years of experience in the IT Industry. A thought leader and digital transformation practitioner in insurance, retail, banking and finance, public sector, and small- and medium-sized businesses, he has managed digital transformation, security, cloud computing and enterprise applications. Tuan comes to HCL from IBM.
“HCL is a great brand to be associated with, and I am glad to join the team,” said Tuan, country sales head, Vietnam, HCL Technologies. ”I am certain that with its unmatchable services and product offerings, HCL will truly create a niche for itself in the country.”
The three markets are growth markets for the Noida-headquartered HCL Technologies, said Sanjay Gupta, its corporate vice-president.
“HCL has actively expanded its global footprint with its next-generation services and products. South Korea is the highest rated country for innovation and leads in new digital technologies such as 5G and IOT. Taiwan is the nerve center of the global semiconductor industry, which is expected to exponentially grow in the coming decade. Vietnam is one of the fastest growing digital economies and is transforming its society to leapfrog into a knowledge economy,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Technologies. “HCL will lean in with its industry leading Engineering and R&D services into these markets. These regions will be led by Sanjay Gupta who is a corporate officer at HCL Technologies,” he said.
