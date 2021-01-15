HCL Tech Q3 net up 31%, firm crosses $10-bn revenue milestone in 2020

Riding the digitisation wave, posted a strong set of numbers for the December quarter, with net profit up 31.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 3,982 crore as compared with the corresponding quarter a year ago. The net profit rose 26.7 per cent on a sequential basis. The net income was also due to lower tax expenses, primarily due to reversal of tax provisions related to prior years, according to the company.

The Noida-headquartered company’s consolidated revenue was up 6.4 per cent to Rs 19,302 crore year-on-year and 3.8 per cent sequentially. The EBIT margin of the IT services provider expanded 265 basis points YoY to 22.9 per cent in the October-December period--a 24 quarter high.

The company’s revenue also crossed the $10-billion milestone in 2020, delivering 3.6 per cent YoY growth in constant currency.

Revenue is expected to grow 2-3 per cent in constant currency terms in Q4 while the EBIT outlook for FY21 has been revised to 21-21.5 per cent, up from 20-21 per cent previously.

ALSO READ: Gas distribution giant GAIL announces Rs 1,046.35 cr share buyback

“The technology sector is in the midst of a massive digitisation wave, with more global enterprises embracing digital transformation to address the disruption of these unprecedented times. Technology has been a key enabler during the pandemic, and as we stand at the cusp of the next phase of technological innovation, it is vital that we draw inspiration from each other’s strengths and offer back our own to create a positive impact,” said Shiv Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer,

The company won 13 transformational deals across industry verticals, including life sciences and healthcare, technology and financial services. It has classified $25-million above services deals as transformational deals. This booking was 13 per cent higher than the December quarter of 2019 for the company.

“We continue to see a strong pipeline and are confident of further acceleration of bookings in the coming quarters. Our Mode 2 and Mode 3 businesses did a lot of heavy lifting during the quarter. Mode 2 revenues delivered 25 per cent yoy growth.

The robust performance in Mode 2 is driven by digital and cloud businesses which reflects the relevance in the completeness of our enterprise digital transformation propositions. It has proved its mettle this quarter,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO,

The products and platforms business grew 9.3 per cent yoy. It won 700 new customer footprints during the quarter. Five out of seven verticals showed growth momentum, led by media and telecom.

The company also declared dividends of Rs 4 per share for the quarter.