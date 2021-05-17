HCL Tech to hire 1,000 technology professionals from cloud, AI field in UK

-
IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday said it is hiring 1,000 technology professionals from the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in the United Kingdom.
In a statement, HCL Technologies said it is hiring 1,000 technology professionals to support its clients in the UK and around the world.
The company plans to hire these professionals in the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity for its London, Greater London and Manchester offices, it added.
HCL has been present in the UK since 1997 and its UK operation currently employs over 3,500 people across various locations, supporting more than 50 clients.
"The UK has played a key role in HCL's growth and success journey for more than two decades. It is home to some of our most prestigious clients and is a hotbed of IT talent. By creating new local jobs in the region, we want to reaffirm our commitment to catalyzing innovation and building competitive digital talent pools in the region, HCL Technologies Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar said.
Other IT firms like Infosys and Mphasis have also made similar announcements ahead of the virtual summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi earlier this month.
Infosys plans to hire 1,000 workers in the UK over the next three years, and these new hires will work in the digital space, including cloud computing, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, open-source technologies and enterprise services.
Mphasis is expanding its footprint in the UK with a special focus on customer-led digital transformation initiatives in banking and insurance by establishing a nearshore centre outside of London.
It will invest over GBP 25 million (about Rs 255 crore) upfront towards establishing the UK centre. Mphasis expects to create close to 1,000 jobs in the UK, to begin with, and be able to cater to customers even beyond the UK.
Wipro had announced the setting up of an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London and an investment of GBP 16 million (about Rs 163 crore) over the next four years towards the centre.
