Mother Dairy offers VRS for employees at East Delhi plant

Mother Dairy, a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market, has come out with a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) for employees working at one of its plants to bring operational efficiencies.
The scheme is confined to its main plant at Patparganj in East Delhi, sources said.
Eligible employees can get a maximum benefit of up to Rs 20 lakh under this scheme, they added.
Overall, Mother Dairy has more than 3,000 employees, the sources said.
The number of staffs at the Patparganj plant could not be ascertained.
Mother Dairy has nine units involved in the processing and manufacturing of milk and milk products, while the company has four units in the horticulture division.
When contacted, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt Ltd's (MDFVPL) spokesperson said: "We have initiated a Voluntary Separation Scheme, wherein we are offering a voluntary option to our employees".
The scheme entails benefits that are best amongst the industry, the spokesperson said, adding that interested employees can opt for the same till May 31, 2021.
"This initiative is similar to the schemes usually undertaken by various public-sector and private-sector institutions, which is aimed at bringing in organisational and operational efficiencies to further serve the strategic business growth objective of MDFVPL," the spokesperson said.
Mother Dairy's turnover stood at around Rs 10,500 crore in 2019-20 fiscal.
Mother Dairy sells over 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR.
Milk and other milk products are sold under the Mother Dairy brand.
It sells fresh fruits and vegetables through about 400 Safal outlets. Frozen vegetables, pulses and honey are sold under the "Safal" brand. The company manufactures and markets edible oils under the "Dhara" brand.
