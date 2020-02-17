HCL Technologies is betting big on internet of things-as-a-Service

HCL Technologies is putting its weight behind internet of things-(IoT)-as-a-Service as more and more industries are looking at adopting the technology. “The fact is we were the creators of the market (of IoT-as-a-Service). The business has grown very robustly, and we have grown our business 11X in three years, of course on a smaller base.

We’re in the triple digit million dollar range already,” said Sukamal Banerjee, corporate vice president, ERS Sales (Hi Tech & Comm) and Head —IoT WoRKS, at HCL Technologies. IoT WoRKS is a dedicated IoT business unit of ...