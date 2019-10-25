HDFC AMC PBT rises 44%, post-tax profit up 79% on corporation tax cut

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Q4 profit rises 27% to Rs 2,862 cr, asset quality improves marginally
HDFC Bank's PBT surges 17% in Q2FY20; asset quality remains stable
HDFC Q1 profit jumps 46% to Rs 3,203 cr, boosted by Gruh Finance stake sale
HDFC AMC's ability to handle cost-related pressures helped its Q1
HDFC MF takes Rs 500 crore of Essel group exposures on its books
-
HDFC Asset Management Company, the country's largest fund house, today reported a 44 per cent YoY rise in profit before tax, or PBT, at Rs 427 crore.
The company profit after tax (PAT) rose by as much as 79 per cent for quarter ended September on the back of the recent reduction in corporation tax rates.
Meanwhile, the company also took a provision of close to Rs 25 crore on its balance-sheet exposure to Essel group firms' non-convertible debentures.
As of September 30, the company managed assets worth Rs 3.6 trillion, up 25 per cent over period a year ago. The company's industry market share stood at 14.9 per cent.
In the individual investor segment, the company held market share of 15.6 per cent. It sourced 12.7 per cent of its assets from beyond the top-30 cities, also known as B30.
HDFC AMC's stock closed 3.3 per cent down, at Rs 2,900.55, on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday. The stock has gained over 92 per cent on a year-to-date basis.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU