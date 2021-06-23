HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities to pick up stake in Borderless Softtech

-
ALSO READ
HDFC jumps 4.4% from day's low; analysts see up to 26% upside post Q3 nos
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
HDFC Q3 standalone profit slips 65% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr, revenue tanks 42.2%
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
HDFC's adjusted net profit up 27% in Q3
-
HDFC Bank alongwith its subsidiary HDFC Securities will pick up stake worth Rs 6.9 crore in backend software infrastructure development company Borderless Softtech, the bank said on Tuesday.
For this, the bank said it has executed an agreement for subscribing 8,108 compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPS) of face value of Rs 10 each of Borderless at a premium of Rs 606.60 directly for consideration of Rs 616.60 per piece.
Indirectly, its subsidiary HDFC Securities will acquire 1,03,989 optionally redeemable compulsory convertible cumulative preference shares (ORCCCPS) of Borderless at the same valuation.
The acquisition will happen at a cash consideration of Rs 49,99,392 by HDFC Bank and Rs 6,41,19,617 by HDFC Securities.
Borderless facilitates global fractional investing in US listed stocks, funds and ETFs (exchange traded funds).
"Post investment, bank will hold in aggregate 7.76 per cent of the shareholding of Borderless on a fully diluted basis, directly and indirectly, by way of subscription to 8,108 CCCPS of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up by itself and 1,03,989 in ORCCCPS of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up," HDFC Bank said.
Stock of HDFC Bank closed 0.28 per cent down at Rs 1,484.35 apiece on BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU